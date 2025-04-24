Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Head to Head Analysis

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paymentus and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paymentus 0 5 2 1 2.50 Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paymentus presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Maximus has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Paymentus.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paymentus $871.75 million 4.33 $22.32 million $0.34 88.87 Maximus $5.38 billion 0.72 $306.91 million $4.65 14.69

This table compares Paymentus and Maximus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Paymentus. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Paymentus has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Paymentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 87.8% of Paymentus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paymentus and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paymentus 5.19% 10.84% 9.24% Maximus 5.28% 21.95% 9.60%

Summary

Maximus beats Paymentus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.