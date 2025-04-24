Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $65.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ES

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.