Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 3,592 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

