Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
