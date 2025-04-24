Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $429.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.64. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

