Citigroup Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,082.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1,426.00 to $1,082.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.43.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $815.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $840.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $967.11. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($1.47). ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $906,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

