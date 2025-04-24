Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.01.

SAM opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.09 and its 200-day moving average is $269.22. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $215.10 and a 1-year high of $339.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

