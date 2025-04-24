AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.65. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

