Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $43.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.08.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aramark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.