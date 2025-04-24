XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spire by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

