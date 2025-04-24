XTX Topco Ltd Has $343,000 Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,963 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.