XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

