XTX Topco Ltd Invests $327,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.6 %

GSHD stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.