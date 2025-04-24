Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 753.86 ($10.00) and traded as high as GBX 813.70 ($10.80). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.62), with a volume of 68,580 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.26) target price for the company.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 753.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 712.01. The firm has a market cap of £463.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 14.80 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 149.30%.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,906.44). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 633 shares of company stock valued at $466,713. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

