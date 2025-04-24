Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.83. Medicure shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 3,480 shares.

Medicure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Articles

