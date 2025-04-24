Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SIGI opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.45. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

