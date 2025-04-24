Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.