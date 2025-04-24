Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rani Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RANI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.24. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.