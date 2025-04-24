Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,062 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 418,975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $508.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

