Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $508.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.61.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
