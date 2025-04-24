Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.