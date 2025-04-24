Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.
Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.
