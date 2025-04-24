McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as high as C$10.87. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 42,178 shares changing hands.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$399.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

