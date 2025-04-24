F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $19.99. F & M Bank shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

F & M Bank Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 9.68%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

