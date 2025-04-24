Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 37,718,874 shares changing hands.
Premier Biomedical Stock Performance
About Premier Biomedical
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Biomedical
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.