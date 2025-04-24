Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.22 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 402.18 ($5.34). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 421.51 ($5.59), with a volume of 235,419 shares traded.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. news, insider Jasper Judd purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £27,366.20 ($36,318.78). Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.