Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.22 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 402.18 ($5.34). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 421.51 ($5.59), with a volume of 235,419 shares traded.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

In other Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. news, insider Jasper Judd purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £27,366.20 ($36,318.78). Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

