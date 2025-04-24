Eventbrite (EB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter.

Eventbrite Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

