Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $976.57 million for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTU opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

