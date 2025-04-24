HF Sinclair (DINO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

