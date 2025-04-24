Turning Point Brands (TPB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $95.75 million for the quarter.
Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
