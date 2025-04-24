Turning Point Brands (TPB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $95.75 million for the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPB

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.