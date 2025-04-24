Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Laird Superfood as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
Laird Superfood Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN LSF opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.
Insider Transactions at Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laird Superfood
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.