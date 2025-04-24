Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Laird Superfood as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LSF opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Insider Transactions at Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood Profile

In related news, CEO Jason D. Vieth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 684,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,283.53. This represents a 1.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

