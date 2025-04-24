Walleye Capital LLC Invests $487,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,985,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 79.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 117,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 272.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hyliion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYLN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

