110,891 Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 1,190,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MaxCyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,339,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 867,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 281,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $299.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

