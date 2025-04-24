Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.71. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

