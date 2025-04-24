Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 615.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of YALA opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

