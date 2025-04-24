Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 3.0 %

FLWS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $332.00 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,154,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,846,364.37. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,025,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.