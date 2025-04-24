Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 54,149 Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Price Performance

DAO opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

