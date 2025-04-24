Walleye Capital LLC Sells 52,819 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,819 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

About European Wax Center

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.