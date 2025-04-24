Walleye Capital LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 169,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXEO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

