Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,969,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.