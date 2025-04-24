Walleye Trading LLC Invests $33,000 in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GTEC opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $19.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.