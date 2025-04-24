Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,720. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,831 shares of company stock worth $20,246,710. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

