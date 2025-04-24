Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

