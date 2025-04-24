CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 468,058 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 661,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 363,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

