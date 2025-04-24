Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KMX opened at $65.82 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.