Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $9,148,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,065,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

