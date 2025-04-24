Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $893,000 Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,592,723 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,649. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

CVI stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 298.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

