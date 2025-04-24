Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 61,195 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 10,891,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $23,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 638,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 779,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -832,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.