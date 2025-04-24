Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,971,000 after purchasing an additional 637,266 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.