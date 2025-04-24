Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 73,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,308,146,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $475,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,466,529 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $116,545,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,457,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $116,247,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

