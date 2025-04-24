Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $791,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 38,456 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SK Telecom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.