EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $384.20 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.36.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

