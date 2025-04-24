UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $428.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.23. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $417.12 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

